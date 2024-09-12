ABC15 Arizona partners with Phoenix Police Foundation for phone bank supporting Officer Zane Coolidge family

ABC15 Arizona and the Phoenix Police Foundation have joined forces to host a phone bank fundraiser in support of the family of Officer Zane Coolidge, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty last week. Officer Coolidge leaves behind his wife and their 5-month-old baby, a somber reminder of the risks faced by law enforcement officers every day.

The community is invited to participate on Thursday, September 12, from 4 PM to 7 PM, with all proceeds going directly to Officer Coolidge’s family to provide essential financial support during this difficult time.

Officer Coolidge’s sacrifice reflects the commitment and bravery of the 45 Phoenix Police officers who have fallen in the line of duty since 1925. The Phoenix Police Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, plays a critical role in meeting the department’s unmet needs and offering financial aid in crisis situations.

For more information go to abc15.com.