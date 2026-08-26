ABC15 2nd Chance Bike and Food Drive kicks off on September 1

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona, Earnhardt Auto Centers and KTAR News are teaming up once again to help Arizona families – and this year’s drive comes with a twist.

As both mobility and food insecurity are two key issues plaguing underprivileged families, this year’s effort will be known as the 2nd Chance Bike Drive and Food Drive, benefiting St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP).

The month-long campaign will run from Sept. 1-30, encouraging community members to donate new or gently used bicycles, as well as nonperishable food items. Donations will help support individuals and families facing food insecurity while providing affordable transportation for people working toward greater independence. Together, these contributions can help neighbors access basic necessities, get fed, get to work, attend school and build a more stable future; a better second chance.

Community members can drop off food and bicycle donations at the following Earnhardt Auto Centers locations:

Company Name Address City ZIP Code

Earnhardt Buick GMC 6315 E Auto Park Drive Mesa 85206

Earnhardt Cadillac 7901 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Scottsdale 85260

Earnhardt Chandler Cadillac 1450 S Gilbert Road Chandler 85286

Earnhardt Chevrolet 24645 S. Ellsworth Rd Queen Creek 85142

Earnhardt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 1521 E Drivers Way Gilbert 85297

Earnhardt Ford 7300 W Orchid Lane Chandler 85226

Earnhardt Honda 10151 W Papago Fwy Avondale 85323

Earnhardt Hyundai 10401 W Papago Fwy Avondale 85323

Earnhardt Hyundai North Scottsdale 8445 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Scottsdale 85260

Earnhardt Lexus 800 E Camelback Road Phoenix 85014

Earnhardt Toyota 6136 E Auto Loop Ave. Mesa 85206

Earnhardt Peoria Kia 17431 N 91st Ave Peoria 85382

Earnhardt Queen Creek CDJR 35747 N Ellsworth Road Queen Creek 85144

Rodeo Ford 13680 W Test Drive Goodyear 85338

Earnhardt Hyundai – San Tan 3252 S Auto Way Gilbert 85297

Genesis of Chandler 1500 S. Gilbert Rd Chandler 85286

Genesis of Scottsdale 15345 N. Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale 85254

Donate anytime at abc15.com/bike.

The St. Vincent de Paul Bike Shop has been repairing bicycles for more than 15 years. Through partnerships with local organizations, repaired bikes are distributed to individuals who need an affordable way to travel to work, school, medical appointments, and other essential destinations.

In 2025, St. Vincent de Paul provided 2.5 million meals through its four charity dining rooms and 36 partner agencies, along with 148,000 food boxes through 80+ neighborhood food pantries operated by Vincentian volunteers.

“A bike or a box of food can make a difference in someone’s life, and we witness that every day at St. Vincent de Paul,” said Shannon Clancy, SVdP’s Rob & Melani Walton Endowed CEO. “A bike can give someone freedom and independence, while food can provide a family with peace of mind and one less uncertainty during an already difficult time. When our entire community comes together, every contribution matters, no matter how big or small. We’re grateful to Earnhardt, ABC15 and KTAR News for rallying our community and giving everyone an opportunity to do their part for our neighbors in need.”

“Earnhardt Auto Centers and ABC15 have partnered for years to bring smiles to the faces of foster kids and those in need here in Arizona. At Earnhardt, we’re in the business of people, transportation and of supporting the communities that support us,” said Dodge Earnhardt, of Earnhardt Auto Centers. “It’s no secret that my grandfather Tex loved the Valley and loved helping those in need, both young and old. Investing in the future of our communities and this annual effort has always been near and dear to our hearts – as it was Tex’s.”

“The participation from the Phoenix-area community, combined with the enthusiasm of our employees across Earnhardt Auto Centers, has been amazing,” said Nature Earnhardt, Marketing Director of Sponsorships & Promotions for Earnhardt Auto Centers. “We look forward to doing this and seeing how much we can grow it. The partnership with St. Vincent de Paul has helped make this program successful every year since we started doing this with them.”

“The number of donated bicycles is growing each year and as a result, even more deserving folks will get to experience the joy of getting a bike – something everyone young, old and in-between should get to experience because it really is the gateway to mobility,” said Bull Earnhardt, of Earnhardt Auto Centers. “We absolutely love this program and are looking forward to it each year - working with great program partners like our employees, local media [like ABC15 and KTAR] and an incredible charity group such as St. Vincent de Paul!”

For more information go to abc15.com/bike.

