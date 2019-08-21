Help someone in need with ABC15, Earnhardt Auto Centers Second Chance Bike Drive

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona will kick off the 2nd Chance Bike Drive campaign to help Arizona families.

The campaign will run from Sept. 1 –30. Earnhardt Auto Centers and ABC15 will be raising awareness around the need for new and used bicycles at St. Vincent de Paul. These bikes can be a big help for low-income men, women and families needing affordable transportation.

Monetary donations will be used to purchase supplies to repair gently used bicycles. Donate anytime at abc15.com/bike.

Earnhardt Find a location near you

Earnhardt Auto Center locations accepting donations include:

Earnhardt Auto Locations

Genesis of Scottsdale

15345 N Scottsdale Rd K-150 Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Earnhardt Cadillac

7901 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Earnhardt Hyundai North Scottsdale

8445 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Earnhardt Toyota

6136 E. Auto Loop Ave. Mesa, AZ 85206

Earnhardt Buick GMC

6315 E. Auto Park Dr Mesa, AZ 85206

Genesis of Chandler

1500 S Gilbert Rd. Chandler, AZ 85286

Earnhardt Chandler Cadillac

1450 S. Gilbert Road Chandler, AZ 85286

Earnhardt Ford

7300 W. Orchid Lane Chandler, AZ 85226

Earnhardt Hyundai - San Tan

3252 S. Auto Way Gilbert, AZ 85297

Earnhardt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Gilbert)

1521 E. Drivers Way Gilbert, AZ 85297

Earnhardt Honda

10151 W. Papago Freeway Avondale, AZ 85323

Earnhardt Hyundai Avondale

10401 W Papago Freeway Avondale, AZ 85323

Rodeo Ford

13680 W. Test Drive Goodyear, AZ 85338

Earnhardt Lexus

800 E. Camelback Road Phoenix, AZ 85014

Earnhardt Peoria Kia

17431 N. 91st Ave Peoria, AZ 85382

Earnhardt Chevrolet

24645 South Ellsworth Rd Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Earnhardt Queen Creek Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

35747 N. Ellsworth Rd. Queen Creek, AZ 85142



St. Vincent de Paul’s Bike Shop has been repairing bikes for 14 years. The nonprofit partners with other community organizations to give the repaired bikes to people who need a low-cost form of transportation to get to school and work.

It also offers bikes to people seeking help at SVdP through its shelters, workforce programs, dining rooms or neighborhood food pantries.

During the holiday season, children’s bikes may be provided to young dining room guests who achieve academic goals at school. In addition to providing bikes to families and individuals in need, the bike shop also gives shelter residents and community members the opportunity to volunteer in the shop and refurbish bikes to be sold at SVdP’s thrift stores.

The funding generated through the sales of bikes goes directly to support SVdP’s programs and services.

“Providing a bike to children and individuals in need significantly improves their quality of life. It offers affordable transportation, enhances access to education and economic opportunities, promotes health and well-being, and fosters a sense of independence and community. That’s why every bike donation counts—each bike is an opportunity to improve someone’s life,” said Shannon Clancy, SVdP’s Rob & Melani Walton Endowed CEO. “We’re grateful to ABC15 and Earnhardt for supporting SVdP’s mission and empowering individuals to fulfill their potential, gain stability and seek a better life through bike ownership.”

“Earnhardt Auto Centers and ABC15 have partnered for years to bring smiles to the faces of foster kids and those in need here in Arizona. At Earnhardt, we’re in the business of people, transportation and of supporting the communities that support us,” said Hal Earnhardt III, president of Earnhardt Auto Centers. “It’s no secret that my father Tex loved the Valley and loved helping those in need, both young and old. Investing in the future of our communities and this annual effort has always been near and dear to our hearts – as it was Tex’s.”

“The participation from the Phoenix-area community, combined with the enthusiasm of our employees across Earnhardt Auto Centers, has been amazing,” said Nature Earnhardt, media and promotions director for Earnhardt Auto Centers. “We look forward to doing this each year and seeing how much we can grow it. The partnership with St. Vincent de Paul has helped make this program successful.”

“The number of bicycles donated is growing each year and as a result, even more deserving folks will get to experience the joy of getting a bike – something everyone young, old and in-between should get to experience,” said Derby Earnhardt, Tex Earnhardt’s grandson. “We absolutely love this program and are looking forward to it each year, working with great program partners like ABC15, St. Vincent de Paul!”

For more information go to abc15.com/bike.

For Media inquiries, contact:

Suzanna Stanton

Community Manager

602-685-3019

About Scripps The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps’ long-time motto is: “Give light and the people will find their own way