Help someone in need with ABC15, Earnhardt Auto Centers Second Chance Bike Drive

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona will kick off the 2nd Chance Bike Drive campaign to help Arizona families.
The campaign will run from Sept. 1 –30. Earnhardt Auto Centers and ABC15 will be raising awareness around the need for new and used bicycles at St. Vincent de Paul. These bikes can be a big help for low-income men, women and families needing affordable transportation.
Monetary donations will be used to purchase supplies to repair gently used bicycles. Donate anytime at abc15.com/bike.
Earnhardt Auto Center locations accepting donations include:
Earnhardt Auto Locations
|Genesis of Scottsdale
|15345 N Scottsdale Rd K-150 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
|Earnhardt Cadillac
|7901 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260
|Earnhardt Hyundai North Scottsdale
|8445 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260
|Earnhardt Toyota
|6136 E. Auto Loop Ave. Mesa, AZ 85206
|Earnhardt Buick GMC
|6315 E. Auto Park Dr Mesa, AZ 85206
|Genesis of Chandler
|1500 S Gilbert Rd. Chandler, AZ 85286
|Earnhardt Chandler Cadillac
|1450 S. Gilbert Road Chandler, AZ 85286
|Earnhardt Ford
|7300 W. Orchid Lane Chandler, AZ 85226
|Earnhardt Hyundai - San Tan
|3252 S. Auto Way Gilbert, AZ 85297
|Earnhardt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Gilbert)
|1521 E. Drivers Way Gilbert, AZ 85297
|Earnhardt Honda
|10151 W. Papago Freeway Avondale, AZ 85323
|Earnhardt Hyundai Avondale
|10401 W Papago Freeway Avondale, AZ 85323
|Rodeo Ford
|13680 W. Test Drive Goodyear, AZ 85338
|Earnhardt Lexus
|800 E. Camelback Road Phoenix, AZ 85014
|Earnhardt Peoria Kia
|17431 N. 91st Ave Peoria, AZ 85382
|Earnhardt Chevrolet
|24645 South Ellsworth Rd Queen Creek, AZ 85142
|Earnhardt Queen Creek Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
|35747 N. Ellsworth Rd. Queen Creek, AZ 85142
St. Vincent de Paul’s Bike Shop has been repairing bikes for 14 years. The nonprofit partners with other community organizations to give the repaired bikes to people who need a low-cost form of transportation to get to school and work.
It also offers bikes to people seeking help at SVdP through its shelters, workforce programs, dining rooms or neighborhood food pantries.
During the holiday season, children’s bikes may be provided to young dining room guests who achieve academic goals at school. In addition to providing bikes to families and individuals in need, the bike shop also gives shelter residents and community members the opportunity to volunteer in the shop and refurbish bikes to be sold at SVdP’s thrift stores.
The funding generated through the sales of bikes goes directly to support SVdP’s programs and services.
“Providing a bike to children and individuals in need significantly improves their quality of life. It offers affordable transportation, enhances access to education and economic opportunities, promotes health and well-being, and fosters a sense of independence and community. That’s why every bike donation counts—each bike is an opportunity to improve someone’s life,” said Shannon Clancy, SVdP’s Rob & Melani Walton Endowed CEO. “We’re grateful to ABC15 and Earnhardt for supporting SVdP’s mission and empowering individuals to fulfill their potential, gain stability and seek a better life through bike ownership.”
“Earnhardt Auto Centers and ABC15 have partnered for years to bring smiles to the faces of foster kids and those in need here in Arizona. At Earnhardt, we’re in the business of people, transportation and of supporting the communities that support us,” said Hal Earnhardt III, president of Earnhardt Auto Centers. “It’s no secret that my father Tex loved the Valley and loved helping those in need, both young and old. Investing in the future of our communities and this annual effort has always been near and dear to our hearts – as it was Tex’s.”
“The participation from the Phoenix-area community, combined with the enthusiasm of our employees across Earnhardt Auto Centers, has been amazing,” said Nature Earnhardt, media and promotions director for Earnhardt Auto Centers. “We look forward to doing this each year and seeing how much we can grow it. The partnership with St. Vincent de Paul has helped make this program successful.”
“The number of bicycles donated is growing each year and as a result, even more deserving folks will get to experience the joy of getting a bike – something everyone young, old and in-between should get to experience,” said Derby Earnhardt, Tex Earnhardt’s grandson. “We absolutely love this program and are looking forward to it each year, working with great program partners like ABC15, St. Vincent de Paul!”
For more information go to abc15.com/bike.
For Media inquiries, contact:
Suzanna Stanton
Community Manager
602-685-3019
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