6-story Bronx apartment building partially collapses

A six-story apartment building in the Bronx partially collapsed on Monday.

The New York City Fire Department received a call at approximately 3:40 p.m. reporting the collapse of a corner of an apartment building near the University Heights neighborhood.

Fire Commissioner of the City of New York Laura Kavanagh took to social media to say that there were no reported injuries at this time but that the fire department is “focused on life” and that “our members, including our K-9 team, are looking for any people trapped.”

From images shared by the FDNY, you can see the majority of the building is still standing but the building’s corner is completely exposed from the roof down, with floors sagging, and rubble in the street.

The cause of the incident is still unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com