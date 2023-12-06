29 items to make overnight guests feel right at home

Sponsored by JCPenney.

The hustle and bustle of the holidays isn’t just about buying gifts. For many families, this season means welcoming loved ones into their homes and making lasting memories. People are making get-togethers a priority in 2023.

JCPenney asked customers about their plans for hosting this year in preparation for the holiday season. Nearly 50% of customers said they plan to host a holiday meal or gathering this year. Of those, 70% said they plan to upgrade their bathrooms for a better guest experience. Overall, more than 52% will spend more than $300 on hosting duties — and that includes buying items like bedsheets, pillows, blankets and towels.

If you want to make overnight guests feel right at home, these JCPenney holiday finds will fill your home with comfort and joy during the holidays.

To help customers create a beautiful holiday home, JCPenney has lowered its prices on a wide range of home goods and decor. These prices will save hosts money and give their guests a cozy experience. Read on for everything you need to get the bathroom, guest room and kitchen ready for holiday hosting!

Bathroom

$17 (was $27) at JCPenney

The Avanti Holiday Countdown Soap Dispenser is a beautiful decorative accent to your holiday bathroom look. It holds 11 ounces of hand soap and is part of the larger Avanti Holiday Countdown bathroom decor collection.

$28 (was $44) at JCPenney

This festive bath rug keeps your bathroom floor dry and your guests’ feet warm. The green and red tasseled stripes tie into the holiday collection theme nicely.

$24 (was $27) at JCPenney

This soft, absorbent hand towel features a lovely, stitched pair of red skis adorned with holly for a simple, elegant holiday motif. Each one measures 16 by 28 inches and is 100% cotton.

$30 (was $47) at JCPenney

Complete your holiday countdown-themed bathroom decor with a shower curtain featuring “12 Days of Christmas” twist. You’ll enjoy a dozen illustrated holiday motifs for an attractive, understated look.

$25 at JCPenney

A collection of handcrafted bar soaps will have your house guests feeling pampered during their stay. Scents in this set include lavender, eucalyptus, cherry blossom, oatmeal, tea tree, honey almond, vanilla coconut and lemongrass.

$3 (was $10) at JCPenney

Are you looking for a fluffy set of towels suitable for year-round use? Look no further than the Home Expressions Solid and Stripe Bath Towel Collection. Whether you need bath towels (27 by 52 inches), hand towels (16 by 26 inches) or washcloths (12 inches square), you can choose from more than a dozen colors to match your bathroom’s style.

$6 (was $12) at JCPenney

You can never have too many washcloths tucked away in the linen closet. With this deal on the Home Expressions 6-Piece Washcloth Set, you can stock up just in time for the arrival of all your holiday guests! Choose from seven different colors to complement your bathroom.

$90 (was $200) at JCPenney

Keeping the bathroom organized and well-stocked is crucial for a stress-free holiday. This 7-Piece Basket Set has everything you need to keep your bathroom tidy and beautiful. With a large hamper basket plus containers for toilet paper and catch-alls for lotion and other items, these linen-lined baskets simplify bathroom upkeep.

$19 (was $30) at JCPenney

The Honey Can Do Bamboo Accessory Set will keep your bathroom sink uncluttered by giving personal toiletries their space. Keep toothbrushes organized in a rust-resistant holder next to a soap dispenser and cup. All of these items fit neatly into a nesting tray.

Guest Room

$10 (was $30) at JCPenney

Your holiday guests will love wrapping themselves in these Home Expressions Soft Touch Microfiber Sheets. Not only are these sheets soft to the touch, but they are breathable, wrinkle- and pill-resistant. Each set has a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and one pillowcase.

$14 (was $30) at JCPenney

The gift of a good night’s sleep is one of the best things you can give your holiday guests. The Serta PerfectSleeper Cool Crystal Firm Support Pillow will help them rest and rejuvenate for all planned festivities. This pillow will keep sleepers cool thanks to its moisture-wicking ability. With 23 ounces of filling, it provides a firm density.

$6 (was $30) at JCPenney

Put some beautiful North Pole Trading Co. Holiday Velvet Plush Throws in your guest or living room, and your guests will wrap themselves up in holiday warmth and cheer. Available in eight different patterns like reindeer and trees, plaids, and poinsettia, you’ll find numerous 50-by-60-inch options to coordinate with your home holiday decorations.

$24 (was $60) at JCPenney

The Loom + Forge Faux Fur Throw is the perfect addition to a family movie night or cuddling up before a cozy fire. It feels soft like fur but is made with 100% polyester for easy care in the washing machine.

$91 (was $190) at JCPenney

Holiday guests will feel like they are staying in luxury when they pull up the Fieldcrest Diamond Velvet Quilt as they go to bed. The thick, plush quilt is warm and cozy, and the intricate design adds an elegant touch to the bedroom. Choose from three colors, including port, navy blue and dark gray.

$24 (was $60) at JCPenney

Light sleepers often need a dark room for maximum comfort. These Max Blackout Single Curtain Panels block out 100% of exterior light from the room to ensure a good night’s sleep. There are eight colors available for your (or your guest’s) bedroom.

$56 (was $130) at JCPenney

JCPenney’s Wrinkle Guard 400TC Sheet Set has a 400-thread count for an extra-soft and smooth sateen texture. An embroidered hem is a nice decorative touch. Each set has a fitted and flat sheet and a pillowcase — king-size sets have two pillowcases.

$56 (was $115) at JCPenney

Winter and the holidays bring visions of chunky blankets into our heads. These Linden Street Knit Throw Blankets are thick, cozy, and warm thanks to their braided acrylic yarn. Measuring 60 by 50 inches, this blanket will likely be a popular nap buddy for guests.

$17 (was $50) at JCPenney

Add a pop of color and a touch of softness with these Linden Street Matte Chenille Square Throw Pillows. A perfect match with the throw blanket above, these pillows measure 18 inches square and have a faux fur trim for extra coziness.

$14 (was $50) at JCPenney

Carry the holiday spirit throughout the house by adding this Merry Christmas Throw Pillow from the North Pole Trading Co. Made with 100% cotton, this pillow features a festive holiday wreath surrounding the traditional season’s greetings.

Kitchen

$30 (was $60) at JCPenney

Your holiday table will take your guests’ breath away when you set it with this plate collection from North Pole Trading Co. This stoneware set of four dinner plates has a holly berry and pine wreath set off with snow-flocked pine cones to capture the season’s beauty.

$21 (was $60) at JCPenney

Are you serving holiday cookies or a decorative charcuterie board? This mixed-media Christmas Tree Serving Board can handle it all. Made with wood and marble, this 16-inch-long by 8-inch-wide tree captures the holiday spirit when serving appetizers or desserts.

$17 (was $50) at JCPenney

Table runners may not come out of storage often, but the holidays are the perfect time to dress up the table! This Holly Berry Table Runner can become a beloved holiday decor tradition.

$17 (was $70) at JCPenney

It’s not the holidays without special centerpiece decorations. This 3-Piece Pillar Candle Centerpiece is surrounded by evergreens, holly berries and pine cones for a natural yet festive look.

$10 (was $20) at JCPenney

Raise a glass to this beautiful Luminarc Brighton 4-Piece Wine Glass Set! These flat-bottomed glasses have snowflakes etched on the bottom to give your wine a little extra sparkle when you make a toast.

$27 (was $50) at JCPenney

Who better to bake with than Martha Stewart? OK, if you can’t physically be with the master, then try the Martha Stewart 6-Piece Baking Set to get the job done! You’ll get a baking pan, a cooling rack, a holiday rubber spatula and three cookie cutters.

$13 (was $30) at JCPenney

The Cooks Striped Dual Purpose Kitchen Towel Set looks like a collection of peppermint candies (although you can get them in a selection of fun colors, too). These towels will be useful with all the cooking happening during the holidays!

$10 (was $30) at JCPenney

Can’t you imagine this North Pole Trading Co. 4-Piece Napkin Set on Mrs. Claus’ dining room table as she serves Santa some hot cocoa and cookies?

$5 (was $18) at JCPenney

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to serve hot chocolate or coffee to your guests in this Ceramic Santa Gnome Coffee Mug?

These mugs are flying off the shelves faster than Santa’s reindeer, thanks to a 61% discount.

$250 (was $329) at JCPenney

When you’re hosting everyone for the holidays, you’ll be cooking and baking up a storm. You should have a mixer that can tackle any holiday dish you want. The Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-quart Stand Mixer is an appliance you can depend on. It has a 5.5-quart mixing bowl and three attachments, including a flat mixing paddle, a whisk and a dough hook.

29 items to make overnight guests feel right at home originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

