Yavapai County Sheriff talks Arizona campaign, rally safety after Trump assassination attempt

ABC15 spoke with Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes about the assassination attempt and what to expect when it comes to the upcoming election, campaign safety and any future rallies.

“Well, it’s hard to know for sure. I mean, you don’t know the motivations of everybody. I think it’s probably similar everywhere, the potential for political violence is probably similar everywhere,” said Rhodes.

We also asked Rhodes if law enforcement officials are doing anything differently going forward, given Saturday’s shooting. There is a statewide law enforcement summit in Flagstaff on Tuesday.

“You’re going to have all the sheriffs and police chiefs and law enforcement leaders from around the state and this is going to be a big topic, very big topic about how to coordinate safety and security for these events coming up,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes says he is going to recommend political events be held indoors if possible.

Governor Katie Hobbs spoke for the first time on the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

“The attempt on former President Trump’s life was a horrific act. I’m glad that he is safe and my heart is broken for those who were injured or killed,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs, who was attending a workforce initiative event on Monday in Phoenix, went on to say political violence has no place in this country.

“We have to come together and we have to stop inflaming this kind of rhetoric, using this kind of rhetoric. People have to not look to violence to solve their political disagreements,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs says with political violence at the forefront right now, she is in constant communication with law enforcement about potential threats within the state. Political divisions, she says, should not keep us apart.

“We need to come together and remember that we are neighbors, friends and American citizens all united by a love for our country,” said Hobbs.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office also says it remains on high alert after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

The department shared a statement on Sunday addressing the recent event, saying they are going to remain vigilant and investigate any possible threats.

MCSO Sheriff Russ Skinner said on X:

“Yesterday's violence at the Donald Trump campaign rally was extremely shocking, and intolerable—a stark reminder that no matter your politics or views, violence has no place here. It is also a reminder to be aware of your surroundings, remain vigilant and if you see something, say something.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for criminal acts. While the Pennsylvania incident does not directly impact our current election security here in Maricopa County, MCSO is always on high alert and ready to protect our staff and community. Please rest assured our security plans are robust and we actively watch & evaluate every potential threat. There is no known active threat on Maricopa County as a result of this incident, but our agency will remain steadfast & stay vigilant.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim that lost their life and those significantly impacted in this incident and to former President Trump.”