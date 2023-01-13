WHAT TO EXPECT: Back-to-back storms set to impact Arizona later this weekend!

PHOENIX — Back-to-back storms are headed our way over the weekend and early next week.

The first storm starts to move in from the west late Saturday bringing more wind, rain, snow and cooler air to Arizona.

ABC15

Expect scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms throughout the day on Sunday.

Up north, snow levels could go as low as 4,500 feet and gusts near 40 mph could lead to blowing snow and low visibility at times.

Another storm will be moving in right behind it late Monday and Tuesday, so rain and snow chances will continue across our state into early next week.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as we track significant impacts to outdoor events and road travel across Arizona through the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

Take action now to adjust your plans and prepare for all the rain and snow coming our way.

Right now, estimates show that some Valley locations could get up to an inch of rain during that three-day stretch and spots up north, like Flagstaff, could pick up close to two feet of snow.