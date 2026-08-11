RAIN TOTALS & POWER OUTAGES: More monsoon storms hit the Valley for second day (8-11-26)

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms pushed into the Valley for the second straight night, bringing rain, lightning, and wind that continued into Tuesday morning.

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

RAIN TOTALS

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 8-11-26 at 4:30 a.m.



Buckeye (SR 85 and Buckeye Road): 0.51”

Carefree: 0.98”

Fountain Hills: 0.04”

Glendale: 0.24”

Gold Canyon: 0.75”

Goodyear: 0.16”

Lake Pleasant: 0.04”

Litchfield Park: 0.16”

McDowell Mountain Regional Park: 0.55”

New River: 0.04”

Phoenix (I-17 and Camelback Road): 0.35"

Phoenix (Sky Harbor Airport area): 0.20”

Phoenix Mountains Preserve: 0.51”

Pinnacle Peak: 0.51”

Scottsdale Airport: 0.16”

South Mountain Park: 0.20”

Wickenburg: 0.71”

Note: Not seeing your neighborhood? This list only includes areas that received notable or measurable rain. See your specific location here.

Damaging monsoon storms lead to more clean-up around the Valley

POWER OUTAGES

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, about 3,000 SRP customers and roughly 900 APS customers are without electricity, down from about 5,000 APS and SRP utility customers total around 4:45 a.m.

The areas most heavily impacted have been in the West Valley.

Check out the SRP outage map by clicking here, and the APS outage map here.