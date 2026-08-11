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RAIN TOTALS & POWER OUTAGES: More monsoon storms hit the Valley for second day (8-11-26)

More monsoon storms pushed through the Valley overnight and into Tuesday morning, bringing rain, lightning and power outages.
More monsoon storms push through the Valley overnight and into Tuesday morning
lightning in surprise 8-11-26
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PHOENIX — Monsoon storms pushed into the Valley for the second straight night, bringing rain, lightning, and wind that continued into Tuesday morning.

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

RAIN TOTALS

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 8-11-26 at 4:30 a.m.

  • Buckeye (SR 85 and Buckeye Road): 0.51” 
  • Carefree: 0.98”
  • Fountain Hills: 0.04”
  • Glendale: 0.24”
  • Gold Canyon: 0.75”
  • Goodyear: 0.16” 
  • Lake Pleasant: 0.04”
  • Litchfield Park: 0.16”
  • McDowell Mountain Regional Park: 0.55”
  • New River: 0.04”
  • Phoenix (I-17 and Camelback Road): 0.35"
  • Phoenix (Sky Harbor Airport area): 0.20” 
  • Phoenix Mountains Preserve: 0.51”
  • Pinnacle Peak: 0.51”
  • Scottsdale Airport: 0.16”
  • South Mountain Park: 0.20”
  • Wickenburg: 0.71”

Note: Not seeing your neighborhood? This list only includes areas that received notable or measurable rain. See your specific location here.

Damaging monsoon storms lead to more clean-up around the Valley

POWER OUTAGES

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, about 3,000 SRP customers and roughly 900 APS customers are without electricity, down from about 5,000 APS and SRP utility customers total around 4:45 a.m.

The areas most heavily impacted have been in the West Valley.

Check out the SRP outage map by clicking here, and the APS outage map here.

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