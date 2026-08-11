RAIN TOTALS & POWER OUTAGES: More monsoon storms hit the Valley for second day (8-11-26)

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms pushed into the Valley for the second straight night, bringing rain, lightning, and wind that continued into Tuesday morning.
RADAR: Track storms around Arizona
RAIN TOTALS
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 8-11-26 at 4:30 a.m.
- Buckeye (SR 85 and Buckeye Road): 0.51”
- Carefree: 0.98”
- Fountain Hills: 0.04”
- Glendale: 0.24”
- Gold Canyon: 0.75”
- Goodyear: 0.16”
- Lake Pleasant: 0.04”
- Litchfield Park: 0.16”
- McDowell Mountain Regional Park: 0.55”
- New River: 0.04”
- Phoenix (I-17 and Camelback Road): 0.35"
- Phoenix (Sky Harbor Airport area): 0.20”
- Phoenix Mountains Preserve: 0.51”
- Pinnacle Peak: 0.51”
- Scottsdale Airport: 0.16”
- South Mountain Park: 0.20”
- Wickenburg: 0.71”
Note: Not seeing your neighborhood? This list only includes areas that received notable or measurable rain. See your specific location here.
POWER OUTAGES
As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, about 3,000 SRP customers and roughly 900 APS customers are without electricity, down from about 5,000 APS and SRP utility customers total around 4:45 a.m.
The areas most heavily impacted have been in the West Valley.
Check out the SRP outage map by clicking here, and the APS outage map here.
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