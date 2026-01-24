MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter storm moving in, when will it rain and snow?

PHOENIX — We're tracking a winter storm moving into Arizona!

With rain and snow likely impacting road travel and outdoor activities, Saturday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to prepare for this storm and adjust your plans as needed.

As a cold front moves through later today, we could pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain in parts of the Phoenix metro area. We may see a few thunderstorms with hail in the mix, too.

The best timing for rain today will be post lunch hour and continue through 8 to 9 o'clock tonight. Best rain chances will remain in the Foothills, north and east of the Valley.

In the high country, the snow level starts out around 7,000 feet Saturday morning before lowering to around 5,000 feet early Saturday evening. Areas near Flagstaff may start with a rain-snow mix in the afternoon before turning to heavy snow in the evening.

Accumulating snow is likely above 6,000 feet, with hazardous travel expected Saturday afternoon through the night along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of eastern and southeastern Arizona, including near the White Mountains, through Sunday morning. Three to 12 inches of snow is possible for areas above 6,500 feet in elevation.

Another Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau through Saturday evening, where two to six inches of snow is possible.

Winds will pick up a bit, too. Gusts will top out near 25 mph in the Valley and near 30 mph across the high country.

The cooler air with this storm will finally get temperatures back down near normal for this time of year.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s in the Valley this weekend before the 70s return next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.49" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

