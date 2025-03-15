MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter storm leaving Arizona and the state will dry out this weekend

PHOENIX — The leftovers of our winter storm Friday hangs around the state into Saturday, but most of us will be drying out!

Snow showers will linger into the sunrise hours, especially in the White Mountains on Saturday.

This storm clears out by late Saturday, making way for a warm-up into the 80s by Monday as high pressure builds back in.

But we're not done yet! Another storm system is on track for Tuesday, bringing more wind, rain, and snow to parts of the state.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.77" (-1.43" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

