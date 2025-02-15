MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter storm clearing out as we head into Presidents Day weekend

PHOENIX — Rain and snow are still falling across our state as a winter storm moves through.

Valley showers have been hit or miss, but we have managed to pick up 0.02 inches of rain at Sky Harbor. Now, our forecast is looking dry heading into Presidents Day weekend.

Up north, snow levels are hovering between 6,000 and 7,000 feet as snow showers continue through the overnight hours along the Mogollon Rim.

Many high country roads are slick and icy, so use caution if you are traveling up there.

As high pressure builds in over the weekend, our forecasts all across Arizona will be drying out and warming up.

Valley temperatures will be back in the upper 70s by Monday for Presidents Day and stay in the upper 70s to low 80s for the rest of next week.

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.21" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

