MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter storm bringing rain and snow to Arizona through early Sunday morning

Jose Ochoa
PHOENIX — We're tracking a winter storm moving through Arizona.

Our Valley forecast will likely stay dry as the storm heads east overnight, but chances for rain and snow will continue across eastern and southeastern Arizona through early Sunday morning.

Across the high country, snow levels are lowering to around 5,000 feet with accumulating snow for areas above 6,000 feet in elevation.

Hazardous road conditions are expected along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains through early Sunday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of eastern and southeastern Arizona through Sunday morning, including in the White Mountains. Three to 12 inches of snow is possible for areas above 6,500 feet in elevation.

The cooler air with this storm will finally get temperatures back down near normal for this time of year!

Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s in the Valley on Sunday and Monday before the 70s return next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.52" from average)
2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
