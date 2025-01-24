MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Weekend warmup, then winter storm moves in!

PHOENIX — Get ready for a stunning weekend as warmer weather makes its way back to the Valley!

While Friday morning is starting off breezy, the winds will calm by midday, setting the stage for perfect days ahead.

With high pressure building out west, temperatures will gradually climb in the coming days. Phoenix will hit the upper 60s today and low 70s on Saturday and Sunday, which is near normal for this time of the year.

Then, another storm system will move in bringing cooler air and chances for rain and snow.

Those rain and snow chances will start late Sunday night in the high country, but ramp up from Monday through Wednesday as the core of this next storm tracks right through our state.

The cooler air moving in will drop Valley temperatures into the low 60s by Tuesday and allow the snow level up north to fall to around 4,000-4,500 feet.

It's still unclear how much rain and snow we could get across Arizona, but we'll keep you updated as we get closer.

As of Thursday, January 23rd, Phoenix has had 154 days in a row without measurable rain. That's the second-longest dry streak on record.

If we don't get any measurable rain at Sky Harbor soon, we could break the 1972 record of 160 dry days in a row.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.70" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

