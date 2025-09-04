MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Weather Action Day with flooding possible in central and southern Arizona

PHOENIX — It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day as chances for more monsoon storms ramp up!

Remnant moisture from Hurricane Lorena will get caught up in our monsoon flow and significantly increase storm chances this evening into Friday across the Valley.

We could see blowing dust, damaging wind gusts, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, and pockets of heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

A Flood Watch will kick in for the Valley at noon on Thursday, but the best chances for heavy rain and flooding will be in the evening hours.

Across southeastern Arizona, a Flood Watch is in effect from Friday afternoon until Saturday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches, with up to 4 inches in the mountains, are possible across this part of our state.

Here in the Valley, we are expecting the majority of the rain to fall on Thursday evening, but storm chances will continue into the start of the weekend.

As storm chances ramp up and cloud coverage moves in, temperatures will drop significantly.

In Phoenix, daytime highs will fall into the mid 90s on Friday and Saturday, putting us nearly 10 degrees below normal for early September.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.15" (-2.71" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.68" (-1.24" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

