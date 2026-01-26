MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up to end the month!

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The winter storm has moved out of Arizona, leaving behind chilly mornings and cooler afternoons. That cool stretch, however, will be short-lived.
Chilly overnight lows, but a warm-up is in store
PHOENIX — The winter storm is out of here, but we’re still left with some chilly mornings and one more cool afternoon

This cool stretch is not going to last long, however.

Morning lows stay in the 40s across the Valley through Wednesday, so you will still want that jacket if you are heading out early.

Afternoon highs reach the upper 60s today, then we start to warm things up with 70s returning by Tuesday.

Temperatures continue to climb through the week as high pressure rebuilds over Arizona.

We could see a few more clouds around the middle of the week as a weak system passes by, though it does not bring any rain.

Once that system moves out, warmer air really starts to take over.

By the end of the week, highs push into the mid-70s.

Upper 70s and even near 80 degrees are looking possible by the weekend, which are temperatures nearly ten degrees above average for the end of January.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.57" from average)
2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
