MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up in Arizona as we head toward the weekend

PHOENIX — The fall cool-down we've been waiting for is here!

Valley highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through the end of the week, putting us several degrees below normal for this time of year.

Early morning temperatures will be nice and cool too, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Valley.

High pressure builds back in over the weekend, warming temperatures into the mid to upper 80s across the Phoenix metro area.

The heat ramps up even more early next week as Valley highs push into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday.

We're also tracking a storm system offshore that could move into Arizona toward the middle of next week.

Right now, it's not looking like it will have a lot of moisture as it moves it, but we could see a few isolated showers across Arizona late Tuesday and Wednesday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.82" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

