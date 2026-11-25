PHOENIX — Get ready for a warm-up across Arizona!

A storm system passes south of our state on Wednesday, bringing high clouds across Arizona, but we’ll stay dry statewide.

Here in the Valley, it’s getting warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week.

The clouds clear early Thursday and temperatures will climb even higher, with Phoenix topping out just shy of 80 degrees on Thanksgiving Day.

We are also still tracking a Flood Warning for the Gila River below Painted Rock Dam. Water releases from the dam continue to flood farmland and low-water crossings along the river. The warning runs until 3 p.m. Monday, November 30th in southwestern Maricopa County and Yuma County.

We’ll stay dry through the holiday weekend, but then we’re tracking a storm system that could bring rain chances to Arizona by the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.09" (-1.25" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

