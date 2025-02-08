Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm weekend for the Phoenix Open!

Jose Ochoa
PHOENIX — Temperatures are dropping out of record territory, but will remain nearly 10 degrees above normal through the weekend.

The Valley will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Clouds will move in at times, but we won't see any rain. So, the weather is looking fantastic for this year's Phoenix Open.

A weak storm system will clip into northern Arizona early next week, potentially bringing a few snow showers to areas north of I-40 late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then, a stronger storm will approach our state toward the end of next week. This one will drop temperatures and could even bring rain to the Valley. So, stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-1.04" from average)
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

