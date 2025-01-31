MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm up in store for the weekend

PHOENIX — Say goodbye to that brief taste of winter, Arizona. Big warmth is on the way!
High pressure is rebuilding, setting the stage for a steady warming trend through next week.
Today brings clear skies and plenty of sunshine, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 60s. By the weekend, temperatures jump back into the mid-to-upper 70s.
The warming trend continues into next week, with Phoenix climbing into the low-to-mid 80s by Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will also rise, with much of the Valley settling into the 50s by the weekend.
A slight cooldown arrives by mid-to-late next week, but temperatures should hold in the 70s, just in time for this year’s Phoenix Open!
2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-0.86" from average)
_________________________________________
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)
Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________