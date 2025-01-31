MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm up in store for the weekend

PHOENIX — Say goodbye to that brief taste of winter, Arizona. Big warmth is on the way!

High pressure is rebuilding, setting the stage for a steady warming trend through next week.

Today brings clear skies and plenty of sunshine, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 60s. By the weekend, temperatures jump back into the mid-to-upper 70s.

The warming trend continues into next week, with Phoenix climbing into the low-to-mid 80s by Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will also rise, with much of the Valley settling into the 50s by the weekend.

A slight cooldown arrives by mid-to-late next week, but temperatures should hold in the 70s, just in time for this year’s Phoenix Open!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-0.86" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

