Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry with temperatures staying near 90-degrees

FOUNTAIN HILLS SAGUARO.jpg
Jose Ochoa
FOUNTAIN HILLS SAGUARO.jpg
Posted

PHOENIX — After a warm weekend for the Valley, we are set to continue seeing afternoon temperatures running five to eight degrees above average through Wednesday as high pressure builds across the Southwest.
For Monday highs in the upper 80s and Tuesday highs back in the low 90s.
While high pressure does build, a short-wave of energy is moving along the coast of California, which will bring in high cirrus clouds across the state on Monday and Tuesday.
Fortunately, morning lows will still feel great as they will be in the lower to mid-60s. While you will need a light jacket to start the day, afternoons will be warm even with the cloud cover.
Typically, Phoenix records its last 90-degree day around October 30, though it has happened as late as mid-November — most recently in 2020.
By late week, the ridge of high pressure will shift eastward, allowing daytime highs to settle back into the mid to lower 80s — still a few degrees warmer than average for early November.

More Impact Earth stories:
mosquitos

Impact Earth

WATCH: Arizona State University researchers studying Valley mosquito hot spots

Justin Hobbs
sawmill project

Local News

WATCH: Valley sawmill giving new life to downed trees after damaging Tempe storm

Jordan Bontke
poster_5a7f290dbedb4413943cf0dc9c277a7f.jpg

Impact Earth

What SanTan Brewing is doing with 'spent grain' to benefit animals, farmers

Ashlee DeMartino

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.54" from average)
Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

We're here to listen