MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry with temperatures staying near 90-degrees

PHOENIX — After a warm weekend for the Valley, we are set to continue seeing afternoon temperatures running five to eight degrees above average through Wednesday as high pressure builds across the Southwest.

For Monday highs in the upper 80s and Tuesday highs back in the low 90s.

While high pressure does build, a short-wave of energy is moving along the coast of California, which will bring in high cirrus clouds across the state on Monday and Tuesday.

Fortunately, morning lows will still feel great as they will be in the lower to mid-60s. While you will need a light jacket to start the day, afternoons will be warm even with the cloud cover.

Typically, Phoenix records its last 90-degree day around October 30, though it has happened as late as mid-November — most recently in 2020.

By late week, the ridge of high pressure will shift eastward, allowing daytime highs to settle back into the mid to lower 80s — still a few degrees warmer than average for early November.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.54" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

