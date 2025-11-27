MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry weather continues through the weekend

PHOENIX — Happy Thanksgiving Arizona!

The warm-up continues as high pressure has control of our weather pattern.

Dry northwest winds and clear skies will help temperatures climb a little higher each afternoon.

Thanksgiving will start on the mild side with lows in the upper 50s, but the holiday afternoon stays dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s.

The Territorial Cup forecast looks fantastic with clearing skies and temperatures in the low 70s around kickoff.

Another storm system drops through the state by the end of the weekend.

Rain and snow chance remains in the forecast for northern and eastern Arizona for late Sunday evening into Monday.

The Valley will remain dry but temperatures will drop into the upper 60s for the start of December.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

