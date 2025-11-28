Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry through the weekend

Jose Ochoa
Posted

PHOENIX — Time to get outside and enjoy our gorgeous weather.

While skies are set to clear on this Black Friday, temperatures are set to drop through the weekend and into next week.

This will be a gradual drop in temperature.

By the afternoon, temperatures warm into the mid 70s, which his still above average for this time of year.

The Territorial Cup forecast looks fantastic with clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s at kickoff.

A two dry but cold storm systems drop through the state Saturday and Sunday. At this point it looks like most of the state will stay dry. Maybe a sprinkle of two will drop in the far northeast portion of Arizona.

The Valley will remain dry with highs in the lower 70s, but temperatures will drop into the upper 60s for the start of December.

Next week another storm is brewing, stay tuned for updates as it gets closer.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.87" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

