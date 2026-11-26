PHOENIX — We're warming up across Arizona this Thanksgiving.

As high pressure builds in, skies will clear out on Thursday and Valley temperatures will climb into the upper 70s.

Up north, afternoon temperatures climb into the 50s for Thanksgiving Day.

Clouds will spill across our state at times, but we’ll stay dry statewide through the holiday weekend.

Then we’re tracking a storm system that could bring rain chances to Arizona by the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

We are also still tracking a Flood Warning for the Gila River below Painted Rock Dam. Water releases from the dam continue to flood farmland and low-water crossings along the river. The warning runs until 3 p.m. Monday, November 30th in southwestern Maricopa County and Yuma County.

_________________________________________

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.09" (-1.25" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

