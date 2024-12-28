Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unseasonable warmth returns this weekend

Temperatures are starting to climb in the Valley again! We'll be dry for the foreseeable future with low to mid 70s for the next week.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — After a brief cool-down across the state, temperatures are set to rebound and warm up a few degrees each day this weekend.

This weekend, high pressure will reestablish itself over the Desert Southwest, ushering in dry and warmer conditions.

Valley highs are forecast to reach the low 70s on Saturday before climbing into the mid-70s by Sunday, where they’ll likely hold steady through next week, including New Year’s Day.

As of December 26, Phoenix’s average monthly temperature sits at 62.9 degrees.

This currently surpasses the previous all-time December record of 61.3 degrees, set in 1980.

With above-average warmth expected to persist a little longer, there’s a strong likelihood we’ll break that record.

Additionally, Phoenix’s average yearly temperature sits at 78.6 degrees.

This currently surpasses the previous all-time yearly record of 77.3 degrees, set in 2017.

This record will likely be broken as well.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.52" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
