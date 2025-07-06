MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the return of extreme heat

PHOENIX — Expect a hot, dry holiday weekend across the Valley and much of Arizona as high pressure strengthens overhead.

As high pressure rebuilds, a warming trend will begin. Highs will climb near 110 degrees in the Valley on Sunday and continue rising into next week.

This weather pattern is also leading to worsening air quality.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Valley on Monday. Light winds and sunshine are causing ozone levels to rise, especially during the afternoon hours.

Breathing in ozone pollution can cause chest pain, coughing, throat irritation and difficulty breathing. Children, older adults and people with asthma, COPD or other respiratory issues are most at risk. Try to limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours.

To help reduce ozone pollution, consider carpooling, using public transportation, avoiding idling and refueling after sunset.

As high pressure settles over Arizona by midweek, near-record temperatures are possible.

Afternoon highs could reach up to 115 degrees by Wednesday. Heat risk will range from major to extreme for parts of central and southwestern Arizona.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Tuesday through Thursday for most of Maricopa County and the northwestern portion of Pinal County. Areas below 4,000 feet at the Grand Canyon are also included in the watch.

Remember to limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., stay hydrated with water and electrolytes, bring pets indoors, and check on friends and family to ensure they have adequate cooling. Never leave children or pets in a hot car.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.39" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (+0.08" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

