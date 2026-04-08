MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures are soaring across Arizona this week before our next storm arrives

PHOENIX — High pressure is back!

Skies are clearing out and temperatures are heating up.

Phoenix is back in the 90s and will stay there for the rest of the week as temperatures run around 10 degrees above normal.

By Friday, another storm system will start to move in bringing cooler air and more rain chances to parts of Arizona.

Here in the Valley, our best chances for rain will be over the weekend with up to a few hundredths of an inch of rain in some spots Saturday and Sunday.

We'll cool off again, too.

Expect temperatures in the 80s in Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday with winds gusting at around 25 mph.

Another storm system approaching from the northwest could keep rain chances going into Monday for parts of the state. Stay tuned for updates on this one as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.36" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

