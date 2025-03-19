MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny and mild before a big warm-up later this week!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in, bringing sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the days ahead!

This afternoon, Valley highs will hold in the mid 70s before a sharp warming trend takes over for the rest of the week.

Spring officially arrives with the Spring Equinox on Thursday at 2:01 a.m. Mountain Standard Time. The season kicks off with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the low 80s.

With no rain in sight and an even stronger high-pressure system settling in this weekend, temperatures will climb well above normal.

By Monday, highs could soar back into the 90s, flirting with record territory.

In fact, Phoenix has a slim chance of hitting 100 degrees next week, far ahead of the city's average first triple-digit day, which typically arrives in early May!

Stay tuned for updates.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.46" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

