MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Strong winds, fire danger today as cold front moves through

PHOENIX — Winds will ramp up across the state today as a strong cold front moves through.

Wind Advisories remain in effect today for many areas, including the Colorado River Valley and eastern Arizona. West winds will range from 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph.

These strong winds could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs, and cause isolated power outages. On Lake Mead, rough waters will make boating hazardous.

With gusty winds and dry conditions, wildfire danger remains high. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect this afternoon across southeastern Arizona. Avoid flicking cigarettes out the window, and check your vehicle to ensure nothing is dragging that could create sparks. Just one spark could ignite a wildfire.

Meanwhile, a few rain and snow showers may develop in the high country today, though significant accumulation is not expected.

In Phoenix, no rain is expected, but temperatures will be slightly cooler with gusts up to 30 mph.

Looking ahead, high pressure strengthens, ushering in a warm-up across the Valley. Highs will climb back into the 80s later this week, with the 90s potentially making a return as early as Monday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.44" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

