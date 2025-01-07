MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm set to bring wind, rain, snow, and a big cool-down to Arizona

PHOENIX — Get ready, Arizona. A winter storm is on its way!

Winds are picking up, rain and snow are moving in, and temperatures are about to take a serious dive across the state.

In Phoenix, today’s highs will stay in the low 70s, but things will cool down steadily through the middle of the week. There’s even a slight chance of a few spotty showers in the Valley, mainly between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Some areas might pick up about a tenth of an inch of rain.

Heading north, snow levels will gradually drop to around 3,500 feet. Flagstaff could see one to three inches of snow, with six to eight inches possible over the San Francisco Peaks. Along the Mogollon Rim, most areas can expect up to two inches of snow. However, strong winds will create blowing snow and low visibility, so traveling Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning is not a great idea.

By Wednesday afternoon, snow showers will spread into southeastern Arizona. The highest peaks there could get as much as six to ten inches of fresh powder.

Out west, it’s more about the wind than the rain or snow.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Colorado River Valley through Wednesday afternoon. Gusts could reach up to 60 mph! If you’re planning to drive through western Arizona, especially in a high-profile vehicle, you might want to rethink those plans.

Wind Advisories are also in place for parts of western Arizona, including Mohave County and sections of the Parker Valley. Expect gusts of up to 50 mph Tuesday and Wednesday.

Once the storm passes, cooler air will settle in.

In the Valley, daytime highs will drop into the low to mid 60s from Wednesday through Friday. Morning lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s by Thursday morning, and some outlying areas could even see freezing overnight temperatures later in the week.

Freeze Watches are in effect Wednesday night into Thursday morning and again Thursday night into Friday morning for central and southeastern Arizona. This includes areas like Eloy and Arizona City in Pinal County, Globe and Superior in Gila County, and the Aguila Valley in Maricopa County. Make sure to cover any exposed pipes and protect sensitive plants before those freezing temps arrive.

