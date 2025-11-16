MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moving in! ABC15 Weather Action Day today

PHOENIX — Rain is already moving across Arizona, and this weekend’s storm system could affect outdoor plans around the Valley.

Sunday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day, so keep safety in mind if you need to be outside.

Rainfall totals will stay on the lighter side, generally between one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch in many Valley neighborhoods through midday.

Up north, snow levels will remain high, between 8,000 and 9,000 feet, which means Flagstaff may only see a few flakes mixing in with the rain.

Winds will increase as well. Gusts could reach around 25 miles per hour in the Valley and near 35 miles per hour in the high country. Any thunderstorms on Sunday could produce even stronger gusts.

This storm will also bring a noticeable drop in temperatures. Highs in the Valley will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s today, with morning lows in the 50s.

This system is the first in a series of storms expected to move across the state through next week.

The next storm may arrive on Tuesday with even colder air and another chance for rain and possible snow if snow levels drop. Early morning lows in the Valley could dip into the upper 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning.

This Tuesday system may also slow down the morning commute, which is why it is an ABC15 Weather Action Day.

A third system is expected late next week and will bring another round of colder air, rain, and snow.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.30" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

