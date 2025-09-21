Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances ramp up in Arizona

The Valley has a slight chance for rain Sunday and Monday but we will dry out and warm up by mid-week!
Slight rain chances Sunday and Monday before the Valley dries out
Posted

PHOENIX — Storm chances are back in the forecast starting today!

An approaching storm system will bring increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.

That same disturbance sticks around into Monday, so expect more clouds and even a few chances for showers or storms across the state, including here in the Valley.

Temperatures will take a step down too, with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the 70s, making it feel more fall-like for the first day of fall.

By the middle of the week, high pressure builds back in, drying us out and heating us up.

Phoenix could hit around 105 on Wednesday before another cool-down arrives later in the week with another round of storm chances.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_f1ef4e8232754a038a83dab9cbd5f0f4.jpg

Impact Earth

WATCH: Doctors warn of hidden health risks tied to extreme weather

Justin Hobbs
poster_d0cb2b4e22164c4ea65dbbd115af2688.jpg

Impact Earth

WATCH: NAU researchers help develop nationwide database to help fight wildfires

Kennedi Humble, Ashlee DeMartino
solar panels

Local News

From solar to electric vehicles, energy tax incentives ending soon

Lillian Donahue

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.38" (-2.83" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (-1.36" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen