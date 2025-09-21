MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances ramp up in Arizona

PHOENIX — Storm chances are back in the forecast starting today!

An approaching storm system will bring increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.

That same disturbance sticks around into Monday, so expect more clouds and even a few chances for showers or storms across the state, including here in the Valley.

Temperatures will take a step down too, with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the 70s, making it feel more fall-like for the first day of fall.

By the middle of the week, high pressure builds back in, drying us out and heating us up.

Phoenix could hit around 105 on Wednesday before another cool-down arrives later in the week with another round of storm chances.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.38" (-2.83" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (-1.36" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

