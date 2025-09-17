MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances back in the Valley this week!

PHOENIX — It’s been a hazy start to Wednesday across the Valley, with dust drifting in from storms over eastern and southeastern Arizona.

Expect partly cloudy skies today, with highs holding in the 100s across the Valley.

However, big changes are on the way as monsoon moisture makes a comeback!

At the same time, a storm system will approach from the west and tap into lingering moisture from the remnants of Mario.

Together, these ingredients could spark severe storms across parts of Arizona.

Here in the Valley, rain and storm chances climb sharply from Thursday evening through Friday evening.

Any storms that develop could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy downpours capable of causing localized flooding.

Temperatures will dip into the 90s Thursday and Friday, though it’ll feel muggy as that moisture surges in.

By the weekend, high pressure builds back in, bringing drier air and hotter temperatures.

Phoenix should climb back into the low 100s on Saturday and Sunday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.15" (-2.99" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.68" (-1.53" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

