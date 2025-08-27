Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slight chance of more monsoon storms in the Valley through Thursday

Here in the Valley, after a wild night on storms on Monday, there's still a slight chance of a few more tonight and tomorrow. Storm chances will decrease by the end of the week as drier air moves in, but they could return to the Valley by Labor Day.
PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances continue across Arizona!

Any storms that develop could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours that may lead to flooding.

With abundant moisture and slow-moving storms, flooding is possible in washes, creeks, and other low-lying areas.

In the Valley, after a wild night of storms on Monday, there is still a slight chance for a few more today and tomorrow.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Juliette in the Pacific will bring additional cloud cover and moisture through Thursday, keeping storm chances in the forecast statewide.

By the end of the week, storm chances will decrease as drier air moves in, but they could return to the Valley around Labor Day and beyond.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.96" (-2.70" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.02" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
