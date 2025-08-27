MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slight chance of more monsoon storms in the Valley through Thursday

PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances continue across Arizona!

Any storms that develop could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours that may lead to flooding.

With abundant moisture and slow-moving storms, flooding is possible in washes, creeks, and other low-lying areas.

In the Valley, after a wild night of storms on Monday, there is still a slight chance for a few more today and tomorrow.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Juliette in the Pacific will bring additional cloud cover and moisture through Thursday, keeping storm chances in the forecast statewide.

By the end of the week, storm chances will decrease as drier air moves in, but they could return to the Valley around Labor Day and beyond.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.96" (-2.70" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.02" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

