MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms moving through Arizona

PHOENIX — Monsoon 2025 isn't going out quietly!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through our state with more to come in the next 24 hours.

Here in the Valley, our best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be through Friday morning.

Any storms that develop could bring strong wind gusts, blowing dust, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours that may cause localized flooding.

Thunderstorms have dumped up to an inch of rain already, and another half-inch is possible. Flash flooding is either happening now or could start very soon.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 7:15 A.M. for areas in northern Maricopa County, including New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, and Anthem, along with nearby washes like Deadman Wash, Skunk Creek, Galloway Wash, and Cave Creek.

This is a dangerous situation. These storms can trigger life-threatening flash flooding, especially in creeks, washes, city streets, and low-lying areas.

If you’re driving, don’t risk it. Never try to cross flooded roads. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles. Be extra careful at night when it’s harder to see flooded areas.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 90s to end the week, but it will feel muggy as moisture surges in.

Another disturbance will increase cloud coverage on Sunday and Monday and could bring more shower and thunderstorm activity to parts of our state, including right here in the Valley.

Then, high pressure will take over, bringing drier air and hotter conditions to Arizona for the first few days of fall.

Phoenix could top near 105 degrees again by next Tuesday and Wednesday, putting us just a few degrees shy of the daily records.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.38" (-2.80" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (-1.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

