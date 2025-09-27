MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Scattered Showers and cooler temperatures through the weekend

PHOENIX — Severe thunderstorms brought over an inch of rain to parts of the Phoenix metro area on Friday!

Phoenix Sky Harbor picked up 1.64 inches of rain which eliminated our monsoon deficit!

The monsoon season runs until September 30th and so far we have received 2.55 inches of rain at Sky Harbor. Normal (which is the 30-year average) for the season is 2.43 inches of rain.

That much rain led to flooding and water rescues across the Valley and beyond.

Flood Warnings are in place for the Salt River for the release of water from Grantie Reef Dam through 8 a.m. this morning and for portions of Gila County which includes the Globe Maimi area until 11 a.m, due to flood that is still occurring.

Across western Arizona, including Quartzsite and Yuma, Flood Watches are in place though 8 p.m. Saturday.

Flooding may occur in rivers, washes, and other low-lying areas, as well as in city streets and low-water crossings, making travel dangerous. So, turn around if you encounter flooding and do not attempt to drive through it.

Storm chances continue today and we may even see a few spotty storms on Sunday before we dry back out.

Look for Valley highs in the upper 80s to low 90s over the weekend, with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

Next week, high pressure returns and our forecast will gradually heat back up.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.02" (-1.27" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.55" (+0.12" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

