MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Records at risk as we start February

PHOENIX — High pressure stays in control of our weather, and it’s keeping temperatures much warmer than normal across the Valley.

Phoenix could tie the record high of 83 degrees on Sunday and come close to Monday’s record as well.

This strong ridge will keep afternoon highs in the 80s through Friday, more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Mornings won’t be as warm, though. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to mid-50s across the Valley throughout the week.

We’ll see some clouds pass through from time to time, but there’s no rain in the forecast over the next seven days.

It also may get breezy at times, with Thursday shaping up to be the windiest day. Gusts could reach 20 to 25 mph.

Overall, it’s been a very warm winter so far. Phoenix is currently on track to challenge the warmest winter on record, with one month still to go. While the first half of February looks warm, temperatures could move closer to normal by mid-month.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.69" from average)

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

