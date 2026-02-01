Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Records at risk as we start February

High pressure stays in control of our weather, and it’s keeping temperatures much warmer than normal across the Valley.
Records at risk as we start February
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — High pressure stays in control of our weather, and it’s keeping temperatures much warmer than normal across the Valley.

Phoenix could tie the record high of 83 degrees on Sunday and come close to Monday’s record as well.

This strong ridge will keep afternoon highs in the 80s through Friday, more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Mornings won’t be as warm, though. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to mid-50s across the Valley throughout the week.

We’ll see some clouds pass through from time to time, but there’s no rain in the forecast over the next seven days.

It also may get breezy at times, with Thursday shaping up to be the windiest day. Gusts could reach 20 to 25 mph.

Overall, it’s been a very warm winter so far. Phoenix is currently on track to challenge the warmest winter on record, with one month still to go. While the first half of February looks warm, temperatures could move closer to normal by mid-month.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_4b96b6921fcf47ed9f60ba868d71b679.jpg

Local News

Inside Phoenix’s water system as Colorado River cuts loom

Adam Klepp
hoover dam

Impact Earth

ABC15 takes closer look at the Hoover Dam as water levels remain critically low

Nick Ciletti
poster_c1ca1940cce6421db5fa4dfe245bfb29.jpg

Local News

WATCH: Tech used to help recycle materials helping save SRP customers money

Justin Hobbs

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.69" from average)
_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen