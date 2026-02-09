Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record heat for the Valley, when will we cool down?

The start of the week will stay unusually warm, with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above normal. That’s thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure, though it is beginning to weaken as a series of storms starts lining up to our west.
Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. If you’re spending time outdoors, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and using sunscreen.

The UV index will be in the moderate range, meaning sunburn can happen in as little as 45 minutes between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Seek shade when possible, wear a hat, and reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

A quick-moving low system to our south could bring some light spotty showers to southern Arizona, but for the most part, we should stay dry.

Then, a larger storm system is expected late in the week, bringing rain chances to the Valley and a dusting of snow to the High Country by Friday.

It’s still too early, so models aren't in great agreement as to how much rain and snow we will get. But cooler air will move in with this system, dropping Valley highs closer to normal, back into the lower 70s by the end of the week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.90" from average)
_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
