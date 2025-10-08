MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances picking up as Priscilla’s remnants reach Arizona

PHOENIX — Get ready, Arizona! Our weather forecast is about to take a big turn later this week.

It'll stay hot on Wednesday with highs across the Valley climb into the upper 90s, with a few spots likely hitting 100.

Then, all eyes will be on Hurricane Priscilla!

Moisture from the remnants of Priscilla will push in from the south, boosting humidity and sparking a few showers as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Then, a Pacific storm system drops in from the northwest. The two will work together to bring several days of rain.

Our best chances for widespread, heavy rainfall arrive Thursday through the weekend, with Friday and Saturday looking most active.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, capable of producing strong winds, lightning, small hail, and brief downpours.

Rainfall totals will vary quite a bit statewide, with some areas may only see a quarter to half an inch, while others could pick up one to two inches, with pockets closer to three.

That makes flash flooding a big concern statewide. Expect dry washes and creeks to flow, and watch for water collecting in low-lying areas.

On the flip side, this wet pattern will bring a nice cooldown.

Highs drop into the 80s by the weekend, roughly five degrees below normal for this time of year.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.23" (-1.27" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

