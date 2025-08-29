MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Morning Valley storms, then drying out as we head into Labor Day weekend

PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley woke up to showers and thunderstorms this morning, but drier air is moving in, and storm chances are clearing out for the next couple of days.

We could still see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms along the Mogollon Rim and across southeastern Arizona.

By Sunday and Monday, more monsoon moisture will flow in, bringing slight chances for storms back to the Valley.

In the meantime, as we dry out temperatures will continue to climb.

Phoenix will top out near 109 degrees by Sunday, putting us a few degrees above normal over Labor Day weekend.

Air quality could be an issue over the holiday weekend, too.

The Valley is under an Ozone High Pollution Watch on Sunday and Monday, which could be upgraded to an Advisory as we get closer.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis, or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.97" (-2.75" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.50" (-1.27" from average)

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

