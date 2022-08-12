MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances are going up across Arizona through the weekend

PHOENIX — Stay weather-aware and be prepared to get indoors as the threat of monsoon storms increases across Arizona today and this weekend.

Storms will develop across northern and eastern Arizona first throughout the afternoon, then storms could move into the Valley in time for the Friday evening drive.

Then more storms are possible through the weekend as high pressure sits to our northeast, helping pull monsoon moisture into our state.

Storms could produce strong winds, lots of lightning, heavy rain and flooding. The highest risk for flash flooding will continue to be near our wildfire burn scars.

Flood Watches remain in effect across northern Arizona through tonight.

Before the storms develop, air quality will continue to be an issue in the Valley. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is now in effect through today. If you suffer for respiratory illnesses such as asthma or COPD, try to limit your time outside.

With all of this monsoon moisture in place, it will stay humid but temperatures will not be as hot.

Valley highs will only reach the low 100s, putting us just below the average of 105 degrees for this time of year.

Morning temperatures will cool into the low to mid 80s each day, so we will get some relief from the heat in the overnight hours.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.80" (-2.39" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.58"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

_________________________________________

