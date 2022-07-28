Watch Now
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-12-22

A driver got stuck in flood waters after monsoon storms swept through the area of McCormick Parkway and Scottsdale Road.
Monsoon storms on Loop 202 and Val Vista
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 21:58:12-04

Monsoon storms moved in from the east, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Friday afternoon.

A Flood Watch was put into effect for areas of the Valley, some lasting through 11 p.m.

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 5:15 p.m.):

  • Apache Junction: 0.12"
  • Cave Creek: 1.38"
  • Chandler Heights: 0.59"
  • Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.35"
  • Fountain Hills: 0.75"
  • Gold Canyon: 1.46"
  • Lake Pleasant: 0.59"
  • Lost Dutchman State Park: 0.63"
  • McCormick Ranch: 1.10"
  • Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.04"
  • Morristown: 0.16"
  • New River: 0.47"
  • North Mountain Park: 0.16"
  • North Scottsdale: 2.20"
  • Paradise Valley: 0.71"
  • Pinnacle Peak: 1.22"
  • Queen Creek: 0.59"
  • Scottsdale: 0.31"
  • Ursery Mountain Regional Park: 1.50"

More rain is expected to fall throughout the day. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

