MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Mild Thanksgiving in the Valley!

PHOENIX — After a mostly cloudy week, the skies are clearing just in time for a mostly sunny Thanksgiving!

Afternoon temperatures will be pleasant, reaching the mid-70s in the Valley, the mid-50s in Prescott, and the mid-40s in Flagstaff.

Winds, however, will remain breezy to gusty along the Colorado River Valley. Lake Wind Advisories are in effect, with gusts on Lake Mead, Bullhead City, and Lake Havasu City potentially reaching 30 mph, creating hazardous conditions for smaller boats.

For Black Friday, another round of high clouds will sweep across the state, keeping temperatures mild while the forecast stays dry.

By the weekend and into early next week, high pressure will settle in, bringing a significant warm-up. Phoenix could see temperatures climb back to 80 degrees as early as Saturday.

On average, the final 80-degree day of the year falls around November 24. However, last year’s was delayed until December 17, and the latest on record occurred on December 30, 1980.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.90" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

