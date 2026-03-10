MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Lingering morning showers, then drying out

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day! A storm system is moving in, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to our state. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a 'Marginal Risk' for severe storms across much of central and southern Arizona, including here in the Valley. That means, we could see thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.
PHOENIX — Lingering showers continue this morning across central and southern Arizona.

Rainfall totals will be light, but temperatures will only climb into the upper 70s across the Valley with afternoon breezes.

Once the storm moves out Tuesday afternoon, high pressure with start to build in again drying out our forecast and really heating things up.

Highs are expected to run 10 to 20 degrees above normal across the Valley by the end of the week, with new daily heat records possible heading into the weekend.

Next week it could get even hotter!

There's a chance we could see our first triple digits of the year toward the middle of next week marking the earliest 100s ever recorded in Phoenix.

Right now, the record earliest triple digit day is March 26, 1988.

In fact, that is our only triple digit day ever recorded in the month of March. But now, it's looking like we could hit 100 or hotter multiple times next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.31" (-1.78" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

