MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Lingering monsoon storm chances across Arizona

PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances are still in the forecast across parts of our state heading into the weekend.

Here in the Valley, we could see a few isolated storms overnight or Saturday evening.

Humidity will stay high too, keeping temperatures below the triple-digit mark on Saturday afternoon.

Then, drier air will move in and clear things out across most of the state on Sunday and Monday.

As high pressure returns, temperatures will heat back into the triple digits by the end of the weekend and stay there throughout next week.

The peak of the heat will be on Tuesday with a high of 104 in Phoenix. Overnight lows will generally stay in the low to mid-80s.

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.15" (-2.76" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.68" (-1.31" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

