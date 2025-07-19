Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Isolated monsoon storms possible across Arizona this weekend

Phoenix is expected to reach 107 degrees today.
Jose Ochoa
Posted

PHOENIX — With drier air moving in, temperatures are getting hotter!

Phoenix hit 108 on Friday and is expected to reach 107 degrees on Saturday.

We likely won't see any measurable rain, but there is a very slight chance of a few isolated showers through the weekend.

With more clouds in the forecast on Sunday, temperatures will drop a few degrees. Look for a high in Phoenix of 104 degrees.

By Monday and Tuesday, another surge of monsoon moisture will move in and increase the chance of storms across our state.

In the Valley, we'll see a 20 percent chance of monsoon storms on Monday and Tuesday with highs around 104 degrees both days.

Our forecast starts to dry out again by Wednesday and as it does, temperatures will soar. Phoenix could be back up to 110 degrees by Friday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.74" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.29" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

