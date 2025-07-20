MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Isolated monsoon storms possible across Arizona early next week

PHOENIX — An increase of moisture overnight will bring a surge of cloud cover and potentially a few isolated monsoon showers into Sunday.

Sunday and Monday both have a 20% chance for isolated thunderstorms.

With increased clouds and moisture, temperatures across much of Arizona will be normal to below normal.

Phoenix is expected to reach a high temperature of 100 degrees on Sunday, and a high of 103 degrees on Monday, both of these temperatures are below normal for this time of year. Typically, we are around 106 degrees.

There may be a small amount of lingering moisture on Tuesday, but it won't stick around. Drier air will begin to move in midweek, minimizing monsoon storm chances.

As our forecast starts to dry out again by Wednesday, temperatures will soar. Phoenix could be back up to 108 degrees by Friday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.74" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.29" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

