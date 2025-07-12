Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot weekend in the Valley! Monsoon storm chances back next week

Jose Ochoa
Posted

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — It's a hot weekend in the Valley!

Expect temperatures near 110 degrees in Phoenix as our forecast stays sunny and dry.

Up north, Extreme Heat Warnings continue at the Grand Canyon for areas below 4,000 feet in elevation through Sunday.

We could see a few monsoon storms along the Mogollon Rim and across the high country through the weekend.

More monsoon moisture flows in next week, bringing storm chances back to the Valley starting Tuesday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.52" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.07" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
