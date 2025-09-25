MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot Thursday before stormy and cooler weather moves in Friday

PHOENIX — High pressure is keep the Valley hot and sunny for one more day.

Phoenix hit 107 degrees on Wednesday, putting us just one degree shy of the record set just last year, and we're looking just about as hot on Thursday with a high of 106 degrees.

Heat this intense this late in the year is increasing the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, so stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the day.

Breezes will start to pick up on Thursday as our next storm system approaches. Gusts could top 25 mph in the Valley and 35 mph across northwestern Arizona.

This next storm will also drop Valley temperatures more than 10 degrees on Friday and bring widespread shower and thunderstorm activity to our state.

Flash flooding will be possible in some areas, too.

A Flood Watch is in effect Thursday morning through Saturday evening for parts of southeastern Arizona, including Tucson and Safford.

Areas just east and southeast of Phoenix will also be under a Flood Watch on Friday. This includes Miami, Hayden, Casa Grande, Tortilla Flat, Cactus Forest, Apache Junction, Sunflower, Coolidge, Punkin Center, San Carlos, Winkelman, Florence, Peridot, Globe, Superior, and Fountain Hills.

Thunderstorms could bring over an inch of rain to these areas, with higher totals in the mountains.

Flooding may occur in rivers, washes, and other low-lying areas, as well as in city streets and low-water crossings, making travel dangerous. So, turn around if you encounter flooding and do not attempt to drive through it.

There is also a chance of severe thunderstorms which could bring damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.

Here in the Valley, storm chances will kick in late this evening, increase to 50 percent on Friday, and linger scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms into Saturday.

Many areas could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain over the next few days.

Slight chances for spotty storms will continue into Sunday as Valley temperatures remain well below normal for this time of year.

Look for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

With just a few days left in our monsoon season, this storm system could bring some much needed rain to our below-normal 2025 season. So far, Phoenix is running more than an inch below normal this monsoon.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

