MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High winds and fire danger continue across Arizona

PHOENIX — A storm system moving in from the northwest will crank up our winds over the weekend, leading to increased fire danger across our state.

Wind Advisories are in effect along the Mogllon Rim and across northeastern Arizona on Saturday. Winds will be coming out of the south and southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts approaching 50 mph at times.

With these winds, we are also expecting the possibility of blowing dust, especially in southeast Arizona. A Blowing Dust Advisory will go into effect Sunday for parts of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties.

Conditions will be very dry with humidity levels in the single digits, which will lead to high fire danger as those winds pick up.

Red Flag Warnings (also known as Fire Weather Warnings) are in effect along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona on Saturday. By Sunday, those warnings will extend into southeastern Arizona too.

Any fires that break out over the weekend will spread rapidly.

So, remember to not flick cigarettes, avoid outdoor shooting and do not park or drive over dry grass. Also, make sure nothing is dragging from your vehicle that could cause a spark.

These winds will usher in some cooler air, dropping Valley highs into the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday.

Overnight lows will drop into the 50s both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Next week will start out sunny and dry as temperatures begin to climb.

By Wednesday, we'll be back in the low 90s and getting even hotter toward the end of next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.76" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

