MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Getting away from record heat in the coming days

PHOENIX — The record territory heat is backing off for now.

While not as hot, we will still see temperatures in Phoenix reach the mid-90s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.

Remember to stay hydrated, limit your time outside in the afternoon, and never leave kids or pets in your car for any amount of time.

Winds will increase fire danger across our state, especially across southeastern Arizona, where peak gusts could hit 35 to 40 mph.

Fire Weather Warnings are in effect once again Sunday for southeastern Arizona due to the high winds, low humidity, and dry fuels. These warnings are also in effect for the eastern fringes of Maricopa County in the higher terrain just outside the Valley.

Here in the Valley, expect breezes at 10-15 mph Sunday with gusts near 25 to 30 mph.

Temperatures will drop back into into the 80s by the end of this week with some rain and snow chances.

Stay tuned as we get closer for updates.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.85" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

